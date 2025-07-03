Killing of Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra: CAN calls for increased security vigilance 

The Ebonyi state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has joined the league of groups condemning the killing of about 13 indigenes of Ebonyi state residing in Anambra state which it described as a dangerous reverse to the Hobbesian state of nature.

Recall that unidentified gunmen on Monday, June 30 invaded a place of meeting of a group of Ebonyi residents in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government area of Anambra state, shooting and killing 13 persons and critically injuring others.

The Ebonyi CAN, led by its chairman, Rev. Scamb Chinedum Nwokolo, in a press briefing in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, commiserated with the government and people of Ebonyi state on the incident, and called on all security agencies to beef up their vigilance to ensure that all citizens live in safety everywhere in the country irrespective of social status.

He further described the action of the gunmen as both disheartening, brutal, and a blatant neglect of morality, law and the sanctity of human life.

Nwokolo said: “The ugly incident which took place at Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area, is to say the least, most regrettable, barbaric and a dangerous reverse to the Hobbesian state of nature where man is described as a wolf to his fellow man, with life made short, brutish and nasty, a trend which it said, portends great danger to human sojourn and relationship in the earthly space, if not checked.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi state chapter, vehemently condemns this dastardly act, and wishes to state emphatically that it is a heavy crime against God and humanity which attract both divine and secular punishment.”

He maintained that ugly development call for urgent action on the part of the government at all levels in Nigeria to join hands to further overhaul, re-strategize and strengthen the security architecture of the nation.

He added: “While we commiserate with the Government and the entire good people of Ebonyi state under the peaceful leadership of our dear Governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon. Builder, Prince Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, we deeply empathise with the families of those whose loved ones were killed in this devious and unwarranted attack and we pray God to grant them divine strength to bear the unfortunate loss.

“We urge the government of Anambra state not only to do everything within its powers to ensure that perpetrators of the act are brought to book but also to find ways of assuaging the pains of the bereaved families.

“Nothing can be enough to compensate for the loss of a loved one.”

Also Read

The CAN leadership called on all Anambra people in particular, and Nigerians in general to unite in the condemnation of the incident which it also described as an act of acute violence and barbarism.

“Anambra and Ebonyi state are brothers and will continue to remain so.

“We believe that no amount of conspiracy from any quarter should be able to puncture this agelong filial relationship.

“As a church we have faith in the Power of God in overcoming all challenges.

“Therefore, we pledge to be relentless in prayers until the desired level of serenity and safety of lives and property of citizens are achieved in this country,” Nwokolo assured.

Post Views: 3