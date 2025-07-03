Coalition: Atiku support group directs members nationwide to join ADC

The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA) has issued a directive to its members in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement with some aggrieved All Progressives Congress leaders have adopted the ADC as a platform to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

NYFA Founder and President, Prof. Gold Emmanuel, who gave the directive in a statement by the group’s Director-General, Dare Dada, on Thursday in Lagos, said that the group remained a critical part of Abubakar’s structure.

Emmanuel said that the directive followed the adoption of ADC by Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the decision was made at an emergency meeting of the group in Lagos

He said: “Members of NYFA must do the right thing by joining the ADC immediately.

“It is also important that the ADC aligns with the majority.”

Emmanuel said Nigerians were not happy with the APC administration and were yearning for change.

She added that the group had been critical of the present administration’s policies such as interest rate hike, subsidy removal and electricity tariff hike.

She said the group strongly believed that Abubakar and other political leaders in ADC would make a difference in 2027.

Emmanuel said that the NYFA’s unwavering support for Abubakar was rooted in the group’s strong belief in his commitment to restructuring Nigeria into a more productive economic federation.

“We also trust in his vision to reform our electoral system—particularly by ensuring transparency and accountability at local government and state collation centres, where electoral malpractice is most prevalent,” she said.

NAN recalls that ex-Senate President David Mark and ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola were named ADC Interim Chairman and Secretary respectively on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mark officially launched the ADC as the platform for the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement.

Also Read

Prominent opposition figures present included Abubakar; a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; his running mate in the 2023 elections, Datti Baba-Ahmed; and a former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others included former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Senator Ireti Kingibe; and former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.

Also in attendance were John OdigiepOyegun, Gabriel Suswam, Tunde Ogbeha, Mohammed Abubakar, Emeka Ihedioha, and Oserheimen Osunbor.

Victor Umeh, Celestine Omehia, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Bindow Jibrilla, Babachir Lawal, Aishatu Binani, and Dele Momodu also attended.

Senator Dino Melaye, Prof. Olushola Eleka, and Senator Ishaku Abbo were also present at the event.

Post Views: 2