2027 Imo governorship: Araraume debunks report of planned decampment to PDP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has debunked a media report claiming that he is planning to decamp from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party with the intention of running for the office of governor in Imo State in 2027.

Araraume described the report as reckless, false, misleading and malicious, and has threatened to sue if the report is not retracted “within fourteen days of this publication.”

Araraume responded in a swift riposte to the report published in Trumpeta on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The response issued on his behalf by Barr. Dickson Omaiye, his Special Assistant [Legal] was entitled: “RE: ARARAUME TO REJOIN PDP, MAY RUN 2027 IMO GUBER”

It is reproduced hereunder in extenso:

“The attention of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has been drawn to a malicious and fabricated headline published by Trumpeta newspaper on May 14th, 2024, which recklessly claimed that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with the intention of running for the office of Governor in Imo State in 2027.

“Senator Araraume categorically and emphatically denies this false and misleading information.

“Senator Araraume has not on any occasion, had any discussions or negotiations with anyone about abandoning the APC or contesting the governorship seat in Imo State.

“He remains a dedicated, committed, and loyal leader within the APC, and has no intention of joining the PDP or any other political party, having played a major role in the last presidential elections as National director Trade and economy for southern Nigeria (South West, South East and South South) and is currently creating jobs through the establishment of industries, assisting government to get citizens gainfully employed

“The public is by this publication enjoined to completely disregard this baseless, malicious, and mischievous publication, which is clearly aimed at causing confusion among his supporters, and destabilizing the political landscape of Imo State.

“We assure the public that Senator Araraume is committed to continuing to serve the people of Imo State and Nigeria at large with unwavering dedication and commitment through his leadership role in the APC, and will not be distracted by such unfounded and mischievous reports.

“The purveyors of this falsehood are hereby advised to desist from spreading misinformation and propaganda, and instead engage in constructive and issue-based political discourse for the benefit and advancement of our dear Imo state and citizens at large.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against Trumpeta Newspapers and anyone on whose behest this false information was orchestrated if there’s no retraction within fourteen days of this publication.”