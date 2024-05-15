Updated: Five Wike loyalists quit Fubara’s cabinet

Five commissioners serving in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara have resigned from the Rivers State Executive Council.

The commissioners are Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), Dr. Gift Worlu (Housing), Austen Ben-Chioma (Environment), Inime Aguma (Social Welfare), and Jacobson Nbina (Transport), who are all loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

They were among the nine commissioners who had previously resigned in the heat of the political crisis in the state before the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Their resignations came 24 hours after Fubara slammed his predecessor and estranged political godfather, accusing him of leaving a huge debt burden for him.

The five commissioners tendered their resignations in separate letters addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

Mmom’s letter read, “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Commissioner for Education with effect from today, May 15, 2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe, and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is, however, unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me to realise my set targets for the education sector in the state.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate. I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish your administration well.”

Moments later, Ben-Chioma forwarded his letter dated same May 15. He noted that his reason for resigning is because of the political crisis in the state.

His letter read, “I hereby tender my resignation as the Commissioner for Environment, Rivers State, on this day, May 15, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Your Excellency for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”

Similarly, Worlu in his letter dated May 15, said, “I write to resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Housing formally. One of the most difficult decisions in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state. Kindly accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Also, Nbina, in his letter dated May 15, wrote, “I write to formally tender my resignation as Honourable Commissioner for Transport and member of Rivers State Executive Council with effect from May 15, 2024.

“It has been a privilege to serve in this capacity, and thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve our state, which I served dutifully and meritoriously,” the former Transport commissioner added.

He further thanked President Tinubu for his interventions in the political crisis that is happening in the state, which he said was leading to a lack of trust and apathy.

Meanwhile, Aguma, in her letter, which surfaced hours ago, said she was resigning in pursuant to the current inconducive working environment in the governor’s administration.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to the current inconducive working environment, it is imperative to tender my resignation as Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Rivers State.

“I resign with all sense of responsibility especially as there is no room for progressional development in the work place.

Also Read:

“Notwithstanding, the opportunity to serve is appreciated,” she added.

Before the quintet of Mmom, Worlu, Aguma, Nbina, and Ben-Chioma, others who resigned were the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, and former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

Adangor and Kamalu resigned after Fubara directed that they should be redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and Ministry for Employment Generation and Empowerment, respectively.