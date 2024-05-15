Group tackles Arise TV’s Oseni over poor rating of Tinubu’s government

The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Governance Group (APC-G3), has disagreed with those that believed that the government of President Bola Tinubu has failed.

The National Coordinator of APC-G3, Amechi Oyema, in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja said the position by the naysayers ‘is a deliberate misinformation”

Oyema specifically condemned a statement by an ARISE television presenter, Rufai Oseni, on his X handle where he said “this failure has made Buhari look like a superstar’.

According to him, “Oseni is behaving like a politician that lost an election,” adding that he had “deliberately refused to overcome his pains over the loss of the 2023 elections.”

The APC-G3 coordinator urged Oseni to use his medium to proffer solutions to national issues and not to continue to dampen morale of the citizens.

“We are being forced to react to deliberate misinformation being churned out by Rufai Oseni who is behaving like a defeated candidate and looking for relevance.

“If he is the most concerned about the issues in the country, he should formally join his political party and contest the 2027 elections.

“We are not here to say all is well with our country, but we can say the Tinubu administration is doing everything to ensure the country move forward.

“You cannot repair what has been damaged in one day.

“Rufai Oseni is aware of efforts being made, just that he doesn’t want to agree to laudable programmes being put in place,” he said.