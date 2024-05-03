Rivers crisis: I have reconciled with Wike — Abe

The former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, has said that he has reconciled with a former Governor of the state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Abe, who made this known on his Facebook page on Thursday, said he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress.

In the post, titled: “I HAVE MADE PEACE WITH THE MINISTER OF FCT, AND FORMER GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE,” he stated: “I believe that the APC in Rivers state will benefit from the process of peaceful reunification, and reintegration.

“I have made Peace with the Hon Minister of the FCT, and former Governor of Rivers state.

“I accompanied him to Chief Tony Okocha’s thanksgiving to show that my commitment to end the rifts in our party is total.

“I want to publicly thank the Minister, he could have behaved like other politicians made peace with me, and still encourage me, Tony and others to continue fighting (You bring Magnus in the morning through one door, then bring Tony in the evening through the other door).

Also Read:

“But his style is direct, truthful and sincere, and it will create a united team.

“The disagreements within is over and done for good, because the oxygen for conflict has been extinguished.

“It may take a little while but the end result is that all those with us, who sincerely wish us well will go with us and tow the path of unity because we all know that it is the right way to go.

“Let me also thank Chief Okocha, of course he knew I was coming, and he received me well.

“My home is in the APC.

“Let us come together.

“Everyone will benefit from us working together.

“When it is time we will speak.

“For now make I dey my dey.

“Let us focus on the economy.

“God bless u all.”