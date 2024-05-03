Tinubu to commission 3 gas infrastructure projects to boost economy prosperity

In a statement issued on Friday, President Bola Tinubu will soon commission three gas infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and partners.

The gas infrastructure are located in Delta and Imo States and no specific date was mentioned for the commissioning.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who made this known in the statement explained that the implementation of the projects is in line with his commitment to significantly leverage gas to grow the economy.

According to Ngelale, the projects support the federal government’s effort to grow value from the nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring.

He informed that the delivery of the projects was accelerated from the inception of the administration in keeping with the overall objective of deepening domestic gas supply as a critical enabler for economic prosperity.

They include AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP – 2) – 200mmscf/d which is an expansion to the Kwale Gas Processing Plant (GPP – 1).

Ngelale stated further that this project currently supplies about 130MMscf/d of gas to the domestic market, noting that the processing plant is designed to process 200MMscf/d of rich gas and deliver lean gas through the OB3 Gas Pipeline.

He added that the additional gas supply will support further rapid industrialization of Nigeria.

The spokesman disclosed further that the plant will produce about 160,000 MTPA of Propane and 100,000 MTPA of Butane, which, according to the presidency, will reduce the dependency on LPG Imports.

The AHL Gas Plant is being developed by AHL Limited, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and SEEPCO.

The second project slated for commissioning is ANOH Gas Processing Plant (AGPC) – 300MMscf/d

Furthermore, Ngelale explained that the ANOH gas plant is an integrated 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing plant designed to process non-associated gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South field in Imo State.

It will produce dry gas, condensate, and LPG.

He continued that the gas from ANOH gas plant will significantly increase domestic gas supply, leading to increased power generation and accelerated industrialization.

The ANOH Gas Plant is being developed by ANOH Gas Processing Company, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and Seplat Energy Plc on a 50-50 basis.

The third project is ANOH-OB3 CTMS Gas Pipeline Project which involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of 36”x23.3km ANOH-OB3 Project.

According to the statement, the Transmission Gas Pipeline will evacuate dry gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) primary treatment facility (PTF) to OB3 Custody Transfer Metering Station (CTMS) for delivery into the OB3 pipeline system.

It added that about 600MMscf/d is estimated to be available from two separate 2 x 300MMscf/d capacity gas processing production trains from AGPC & SPDC JV.

“When commissioned, the projects will increase gas supply to the domestic market by approximately 500mmscf/d, creating a better investment climate and promoting balanced economic growth cumulatively,” Ngelale noted.