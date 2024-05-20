Monday Night Raw: Jey Uso dares Gunther as IYO SKY confronts Valkyria 

Monday Night Raw promises to be explosive tonight as Jey Uso and Gunther will battle to emerge as the substantive contender for the King of the Ring showdown taking place in Saudi Arabia on May 25. Catch the action unfold live on GOtv this midnight!

In the quarter-finals, Gunther demonstrated great strength to nullify an electrifying Kofi Kingston who was on a revenge mission for his buddy, Xavier Woods, after Gunther stopped his bid to defend his King of the Ring crown. Tune in WWE Network (ch 68) at 1am on Tuesday to watch.

The Ring General hit Kofi with a powerbomb to weaken him before following it up with the Boston crab submission mode. Ridden with pain, Kofi tapped out. On the same night, Jey Uso proved his mettle as a fighter by overpowering the ruthless Ilja Dragunov to set up a fight with Gunther.

Despite receiving multiple German suplexes, a Constantine Special and H-Bomb, “Main Event” Jey refused to yield to pain. Through a burst of energy, he pummelled Dragunov with a Spear before following it up with his signature Uso Splash to emerge victorious much to the delight of the fans.

In the Queen of the Ring tourney, IYO SKY will lock horns with Lyra Valkyria for a chance to star at the King and Queen of the Ring showdown on May 25. Valkyria outedged Zoey Stark in their first-ever encounter to set up this clash, while the former WWE Women Champion defeated Shayna Baszler.

