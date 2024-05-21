I need 35 different visas to travel within Africa, non-Africans don’t – Dangote

The President of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, has lamented that he needs no fewer than 35 different visas on his Nigerian passport to travel within Africa.

The 67-year-old richest man in Africa disclosed this at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Dangote said the more shocking thing to him was the fact that while he needs all these visas despite his investments across the continent, non-Africans do not need that many to travel across Africa.

He said: “I still complained to President (Paul) Kagame.

“I told him that as an investor, I have to apply for 35 different visas on my passport.

“And I told Mr. President, I really don’t have the time to go and be dropping my passports in embassies to get a visa.

“But you see, the most annoying thing is that yes, if you are treating everybody the same, then I can understand.”

Turning to the Chairman of Total Energies, Patrick Pouyanne, Dangote said he does not need 35 visas on his French passport to travel to African countries.

He added: “You don’t need 35 visas on your French passport.

“This means you have a freer movement than myself in Africa.”