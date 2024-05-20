Ooni tells daughter at 30 to bring home a man for marriage

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Adeola, who turns 30 on May 20.

Ogunwusi, in his post on Monday, prayed to God to be with his daughter and asked her to bring a man home for marriage because she was ripe for it.

The revered monarch reeled out his expectations to her every 10 years, saying that when she was 10, he spoke to her about school and the future, and when she turned 20, it was about listening and understanding the importance of morals and well-being. But now that she is 30, she should bring a man home for marriage.

He wrote, “Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavours. Amen!

“When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.

“Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.

“I talked 10 to you and got your subtle independent behaviour in return. I talked 20 to you, and I still got your near-obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy. With love from the throne of Oduduwa.

“Congratulations, and may God continue to guide you in all your pursuits,” he wrote.

However, the post has been greeted by warm reception from Nigerians as some men have begun to show interest in the daughter of the revered monarch.

One user on Instagram who identified with the handle, KaybabaofHouston, said, “Daddy, please tag her. Let us begin to show our interest in her.”

ArosoIbitoye said, “Awesome! I have handsome boys here who will be willing to be inlaw to the king, sir.”

Rydow said, “Men mount. Where is her handle? I have single friends who are serious.”

“I want to marry your daughter sir,” one Ronnietthreads wrote.