Naira gains N28.34 against dollar at official market

The Naira on Monday gained N28.34 at the official market, trading at N1,468.99 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed the gain was a 1.89 percent appreciation for the Naira.

The percentage increase is impressive when compared to the previous trading date on May 17, 2024 when the local currency traded at N1,497.33 to the dollar.

Also, the volume of currency traded appreciated as the total daily turnover increased to $161.41 million on Monday up from $83.50 million recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,550 and N1,400 against the dollar.