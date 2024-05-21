I was caught during a robbery operation, almost burnt alive – Daddy Showkey

One of Nigeria’s prominent singers, John Asiemo, professionally known as Daddy Showkey, has confessed to belonging to a robbery gang before he ventured into music and made a success out of it.

Daddy Showkey, who made “Galala” dance steps popular, revealed this and more on a podcast: “Honest Bunch.”

Now 53 years old, he recalled how he and others formed a terror group in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State after finding a gun in a trash bin.

He said: “I was in a gang back in the day.

“I won’t lie.

“Some of us found a gun when we used to pick up valuables from a refuse dump in Ikorodu.

“We started using the guns to terrorise the area.

“One day, when we were out in our usual style, someone saw us and started screaming: ‘Thieves, thieves, thieves.’

“They caught me and my friend and they tied us up and they were going to burn us.

“We were saved miraculously, but unfortunately, they caught 91A and burnt him alive on the new road.

“I am a living testimony for every young man because if I John can be alive today to become Daddy Showkey, there is nobody who can’t become someone.

“People are usually ashamed to talk about their past but I’m not.

“I don’t care.”