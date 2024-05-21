ACAMB Conference: Stakeholders to discuss customer service experience

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks has announced its third National Stakeholders’ Conference, with the theme: “Building Bridges: Collaborative Solutions for a Trusted Banking and Financial Services Experience.”

The conference will have end-to-end customer service issues in banks and other financial institutions explored.

The topic will be explored by top-tier select speakers and subject experts’ panel.

It is scheduled for May 30, 2024 at the prestigious Bankers House, CIBN, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This conference aims to foster significant dialogue and collaboration within the financial sector.

A statement on Monday by the organisers said: “As the umbrella body for all Corporate and Marketing Communication Professionals working in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) across Nigeria, ACAMB is dedicated to advancing the interests of its members; the banking community, and that of financial services customers and the Nigerian public at large.”

It said the 2024 ACMB Stakeholder’s Conference seeks to transcend the competitive landscape by promoting a collaborative approach to solving industry challenges and enhancing the overall customer experience in banking and financial services in the country.

Consumer Solutions Strategist and Advisor, Wale Abioye, a Partner of Strategy & Customer Solutions, Advisory Services, KPMG, will feature as the keynote and Guest Speaker at the conference.

Additionally, the event will include expert panels and discussions with esteemed industry leaders, which include; Oguche Agudah, CEO & Executive Secretary of the Pensions Operators (PenOp) of Nigeria; and Stephen Alangbo, a respected insurance underwriter and Managing Director/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance.

Among the panelists also are: Virgine Nowak, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Access Bank, and her counterpart, Chief Customer Experience Officer of First Bank, Lande Atere.

Both will share insights on building a trusted and seamless banking experience through collaboration, while Sola Salako-Ajulo, one of Nigeria’s foremost consumer advocates currently serving as a Federal Commissioner and the Member representing the South West region on the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in Abuja, will also be on the panel to represent the interest of bank and financial services customers.

The Special Guest of Honour expected at the eagerly anticipated conference is Justice B.B. Kanyip, President of the Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, emphasised the importance of this conference in the current financial environment, stating: “Our goal is to create an environment where stakeholders can come together to share knowledge, address common challenges, and work towards a unified vision of trust and excellence in banking services.

“By building bridges and fostering collaboration, we believe we can significantly enhance the customer experience and drive growth in the sector.”

Participants will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions and strategies designed to address current and future challenges in the financial sector.

They will also connect with peers, industry stakeholders, and key decision-makers, fostering relationships that can lead to meaningful collaborations and partnerships.

The annual ACAMB stakeholders’ conference is open to members of the banking and financial services industry, corporate and marketing communication experts, regulators and policymakers, technology and service providers in the financial sector, industry analysts and the media.

The ACAMB National Stakeholders’ Conference represents a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s banking industry to come together, exchange ideas, and chart a course for a more collaborative and trusted financial future.