Mum prays for DJ Cuppy: God will give you a man

Nana Otedola, the mother of renowned disc jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has prayed for her to get a man to marry.

The wife of billionaire businessman, Chief Femi Otedola, offered the prayer after her disc jockey daughter was baptised.

The prayer is coming about 10 months after DJ Cuppy parted ways with Ryan Taylor to whom he was engaged in November 2022.

It also comes four months after DJ Cuppy said on social media that being single and childless in her 30s was lonely and boring.

DJ Cuppy shared a screenshot of the prayer of her mum, Nana Otedola, on her Instagram Story: “Now that you are becoming your best self and fully united to God, when you are not watching you will meet a man on his best self journey.

“God will give you a man who is running after Him IJN.”