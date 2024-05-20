God will rescue you, by Gabriel Agbo

So many people are today going through horrible things and difficult times. They seem to have come to the end of their life journey, end of their career or their vision. It is like man and God have since abandoned them. Some have been dealt terribly by Satan, enemies, friends, relations and life misfortunes. Even those that they trusted, loved and helped have betrayed, injured and abandoned them. Some are struggling to bounce back while many others have completely given up, resigned to fate – waiting to be ‘deleted’ and forgotten. In fact they have been left to rot away – with no hope and no future – licking their wounds and tears in secret. Where are you now? Yes, I am asking you. What is your current situation? Were you betrayed? Were you attacked, fatally bruised and wounded? Were you robbed? Or maybe you are presently abandoned to die? Tell me. Listen now, your story is not worse than the man Jesus described here “…A Jewish man was traveling from Jerusalem down to Jericho, and he was attacked by bandits. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him up, and left him half dead beside the road. By chance a priest came along. But when he saw the man lying there, he crossed to the other side of the road and passed him by. A Temple assistant walked over and looked at him lying there, but he also passed by on the other side. Then a despised Samaritan came along, and when he saw the man, he felt compassion for him. Going over to him, the Samaritan soothed his wounds with olive oil and wine and bandaged them. Then he put the man on his own donkey and took him to an inn, where he took care of him. The next day he handed the innkeeper two silver coins, telling him, ‘Take care of this man. If his bill runs higher than this, I’ll pay you the next time I’m here.’ Luke 10:30-35

Also Read:

My God! Listen, your help is coming! He is sending somebody to lift you out of that situation. And surprisingly it will come from where you least expected. I just prayed for a man who thinks everything had come to an end. No money, no peace in the home, no favour, no love and no trust from relations and no hope. And the worst is that he was totally betrayal by those he trusted physically and spiritually. You know it is easier to endure when you lose physical things. But when those that should help you emotionally and spiritual also disappoint, it makes the matter worse and will take God’s grace for you to survive and still move on. This is why the punishment, the curses for betrayers, spiritual, priestly fraudsters and fakes will always be greatly multiplied. Don’t defraud the innocent, the gullible and the wounded who are seeking for healing in the name of God or religion. Don’t manipulate people to extort and steal from them in the name of God and spiritual help. If you do, your end and reward will sure be painful and disastrous. But that is not what we are talking about today. Our friend, the Jewish man was travelling from Jerusalem to Jericho. The men of the underworld, the robbers, and the bandits attacked him, beat him up, stole all his money and goods and left him there on the highway to die. Yes, people can be that wicked. Very wicked! But they were simply imitating their father the Devil whom the bible said that he goes about killing, stealing and destroying. That has been his ministry everywhere, throughout ages



A priest that should have compassion and offer help came, saw this man, crossed over to the other lane and walked away. And a Levite came around and did the same. Those that are supposed to help him ran away. But help still came from an unexpected quarters – a despised Samaritan, one that should not have anything or much to do with a Jew! Those that you expected and waited to help you have disappeared and others are presently watching how you are going to come out of this mess. But I have good news for you today. God is sending a help to rescue you out of that situation! You will not die in it. You will not be consumed by it! They conspired to betray you. They ganged up to attack and steal from you for no just cause. They conspired and took your position. They dealt treacherously with you and stepped aside to watch you weep and lick your wounds. They thought nobody saw them, but God did. He has come to heal you and also punish the wicked. He has come to heal you emotionally, spiritually, physically and financially. Yes, you were wounded, abused and abandoned but you are healing now! It will be a total package. The Good Samaritan, stopped, knelt near the wounded man, cleaned and treated his wounds and bandaged them. He lifted him onto his own donkey. He also took him to a place of safety and total care and paid the cost. My God! This is exactly what God is coming to do for you now. It is going to be a total healing package. Get up and wipe off those tears because something glorious is about to happen to you! We will continue. God bless! Please, share this message.



Rev Gabriel Agbo is an author-mail: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo

Twitter: pastorgabagbo WhatsApp: 08164819333.

