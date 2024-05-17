Intervene in Rivers crisis to avoid assassination, Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis that is currently ravaging Rivers State.

The spiritual leader gave the admonition in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

Primate Ayodele stated that the crisis will soon lead to political assassinations and bloodbath if it is not well handled.

He called on the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to sheath his sword as a matured politician because fighting his successor, Sim Fubara, is totally wrong.

He mentioned that Fubara is God’s project and cannot be removed from his seat because God is fighting for him.

He said: “President Tinubu should intervene in the Rivers’ politics so that it won’t lead to political assassination and bloodbath.

“The president should do the right thing without being partial because any insurrection in the state will have huge impact on Nigeria as a country.

Also Read:

“Wike is old enough to calm down, he is doing the wrong thing fighting Fubara because he can’t win.

“Fubara is God’s project and cannot be removed by anyone because his maker is fighting for him.”

Ayodele described the crisis as an unnecessary comedy that will take a new turn soon if not managed.

He called on both parties to sheath their swords in order to avoid a situation they will not be able to control.

Furthermore, he asked Fubara to stop replying to Wike but focus on governance and delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

Primate Ayodele also warned the governor to be careful of people surrounding him currently because they will be used against him.

He added: “Fubara shouldn’t reply to Wike.

“He has overcome him already.

“He should focus more on governance and watch his back because those that are aligning with him will still be used against him.”