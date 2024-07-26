Tinubu lauds Nigeria-China relations, calls for strengthening 

President Bola Tinubu has commended the partnership between Nigeria and China.

Tinubu gave the commendation on Thursday in Abuja when he received Mr Chen Xiaodong, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

“For us, it is a new beginning with you. A relationship that has lasted more than 50 years must be nourished, nurtured, and promoted.

“Our mutual commitment to the values of labour, understanding, and development is very important.

“I am very happy that President Xi Jinping is paying attention to Africa as a whole and our developmental needs,” President Tinubu told the Chinese delegation at the State House.

The President welcomed the support of China for a more prominent position for Nigeria in the G20, UN Security Council, and the intergovernmental organisation of developing economies, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS).

“We believe in ourselves. We are determined to enhance the values of our people. Over the years, China has gone through phases of transformation and development.

“I once visited Shanghai when it was a village, and to see the rapid transformation, the technological development, is worth more collaborative efforts,” the president said.

President Tinubu commended President Xi Jinping for consistently strengthening relations with Nigeria and Africa.

“We believe in our bilateral relations, and we want to strengthen that. I am glad you mentioned the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20. This is the largest economy in Africa.

“To classify us as a backwater economy, no matter how hungry we are, we will manage our hunger. We will be friends and partners with those who respect our values, and China is one of them.

“I commend what President Xi Jinping is doing in Africa, helping with capital mobilization for projects that positively impact the lives and livelihoods of our people in Africa,” said Tinubu.

He stated that the infrastructure needs of Africa were monumental, particularly those of Nigeria.

“You have good technology that you can transfer. You have a good opportunity to make an indelible mark on Nigeria.

“We have a very vibrant youth population, well-educated and ready to learn. Skill development programmes and transfer of knowledge is extremely important,” President Tinubu added.

He also thanked President Xi Jinping for an invitation to visit China.

“I am glad you appreciate my effort on Lekki Free Trade Zone, and we are doing very well. We need to establish more industrial parks across the country.

“Nigeria is blessed with mineral resources, and we have a lot of Chinese nationals around. We need to discuss more on that and promote cordial relationships for mutual benefit,” the president stated.

In his remarks, the Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs said he was in Nigeria to brief the President on the invitation extended by Jinping and the itinerary of the state visit.

Xiaodong commended the President for his strategic vision, playing leading roles in ECOWAS and Africa.

“You are an important leader and a strategist in Africa. We believe that your meeting with President Jinping will open up more discussions and opportunities for Nigeria and Africa,” the Chinese envoy said.

He also congratulated President Tinubu on his re-election as Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. (NAN)

