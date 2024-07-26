Protest: Kalu begs Nigerians to give Tinubu little more time

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed to concerned segments of Nigerians to shelve their planned national protest over present economic hardship in the country.

Senator Kalu made the appeal in a visual address on his Facebook page.

He maintained that though freedom to protest is part of democracy, such action at this point of our national life will adversely aggravate the already ailing economy of the country.

He acknowledged that things are generally hard and difficult in the country at present, but appealed for patience with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who he said has just spent barely a year in office.

Kalu said: “This is not the time we should go to protest.

“Going on protest now, well, it may be beneficial for democracy, but it will not be expedient for our economic development.

“So I want to appeal to all CSOs, all groups’, all people who are thinking that what happened in Kenya can happen in Nigeria to shelve this plan, give President Tinubu a little more time.

“It is too early to judge what he is doing.

“There is no president that is elected by any country that will be happy that his citizens are suffering.

“I know President Tinubu himself knows that we are hungry; he knows that we are suffering; he knows that things are not the way it used to be, and I am sure and convinced that he is working on it.”

The senator pleaded with all Unions and bodies: NLC, TUC, students, CSOs, youths and other groups not to destroy the common infrastructure of the nation in the name of protest, adding that such will involve huge costs to replace thereby further aggravating the economic hardship faced in the country.

He emphasized that presidents come and go but the country belongs to the citizens who should continue to.preserve it for common good.

Kalu said: “This is 2024, the oil money is not running as it used to be.

“And I repeatedly told you people this when you wanted to go on strike sometime in 2020 and 2021 that Buhari was not the owner of this country.

“Today, Buhari is in Daura

“Likewise Tinubu is not the owner of this country.

“Latest eight years, Tinubu will also be back to Lagos and the Country will continue to be ours, yours and mine.

“Please let’s give him some time.”

The senator further maintained that in spite of all losses and humiliations he had encountered in his personal and business life through the apparatus of government in Nigeria, he still strongly believes in the unity, peace and oneness of the country.

