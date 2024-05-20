Dominican Republic 2024: Liberia stun Senegal, set up date with Flamingos

Senegal got a stunning sucker punch and were thrown out of the race for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals after hosts Liberia stormed powerfully to a 2-0 win in Monrovia on Sunday to overturn a 1-3 first leg deficit.

The Young Maidens of Teranga from Senegal were the favourites going into the second leg in the Liberia capital.

But Louise Brown got the hosts in front in added time of the first half, and Dalphine Glao made it two nine minutes into the second half to throw the camp of the visitors into apprehension.

There were to be no further goals but the Liberian girls scraped through to the final round of the qualifiers on the away-goal rule, and will host Nigeria in the first leg on June 8.

The return leg comes up a week later at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

FIFA U17 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AFRICAN FINAL QUALIFYING ROUND

Liberia Vs Nigeria

Burundi Vs Kenya

Zambia Vs Morocco.