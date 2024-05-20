Seplat Energy sponsors 5th edition of Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament

Seplat Energy PLC, a leading indigenous oil and gas company in Nigeria, proudly sponsored the 5th edition of the Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament.

This prestigious annual event, which held over the weekend at the Sapele Athletic Club’s golf section, drew over 100 golfers from across the nation, showcasing not only the sport, but also the vibrant culture of the Okpe Kingdom.

The tournament was graced by His Royal Majesty, the Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakperuo Agho (rtd.), who spoke highly of Seplat Energy’s continued support for the community.

He said, “I want to appreciate the Sapele Athletics Club and I also want to thank the sponsor, Seplat Energy for a good job. The tournament is attracting a lot of people to Sapele. We are seeing some players from Port Harcourt, Asaba, Warri and more states. It is a competition that is growing from year to year,” he remarked during the closing ceremony.

In his remarks during the tournament, Walter Egemba, Seplat Energy’s General Manager (Engineering) explained that the sponsorship underscores the company’s commitment to community development and promoting healthy lifestyles through sports. “This tournament is an important one for Seplat. The Okpe community hosts some of our infrastructure for oil and gas development, and we pride ourselves on having special relationships with the communities where we operate. We have sponsored this tournament since inception and we are committed to elevating it to an international standard. Sports enable the well-being of people and we believe that with continued support for sports in this kingdom, we will have a healthier community.” he said.

The tournament which featured various categories of competition, with participants ranging from seasoned golfers to beginners, also impacted the economy of the Okpe community, as the influx of golfers into the community led to a surge in patronage for local vendors and businesses. The competitions saw fierce but friendly rivalry among female and male golfers, with winners awarded trophies, adding to the excitement of the event.

While expressing his gratitude, Alexander Verhees Fritz, Captain of the Sapele Athletics Club, said: “This event is one of the biggest at our golf club. We are very proud to have Seplat Energy as the major sponsor. They have supported the tournament from the start, and we are pleased to see their continued support. The rationale behind this tournament is to encourage young people to play golf. The beauty of golf is that there’s no age limit. Our youngest players are 10 and 12 years old, and our veteran pro is 82, still playing 18 holes regularly.”

The Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament is reputed as the biggest annual golf event in the South-South region of Nigeria, while the Sapele Athletic Club Golf Section is acclaimed as the oldest Golf Club in Nigeria, having been founded in 1897. The tournament, therefore, continues to serve as a platform to celebrate the rich culture of the Okpe Kingdom.