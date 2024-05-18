2027 polls: I may support Peter Obi or contest — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has given an indication that he will support the candidate of the Labour Party in the poll, Peter Obi, for the 2027 elections.

The former Vice President, who met with Obi earlier in the week, spoke in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation.

On the meeting with Obi, Abubakar described it as “a normal friendly meeting that we often had, particularly we in the opposition parties.

“Such meetings are healthy for Nigeria’s democracy and for the country’s interest.”

On the possibility of a merger or alliance ahead of the 2027 elections between the PDP and Labour Party, he told the BBC: “Yes, it’s very much possible.

“We can merge to achieve a common goal.

“So, it’s possible and nothing can stop it if we so wish to achieve that.”

Speaking on the possibility of the choice of a presidential candidate frustrating such an effort, Abubakar said: “That’s not true.

“That challenge will not arise.

“I can tell you that the choice of who will fly the flag of the party won’t arise.”

ON why he is optimistic about it, he said: “I don’t think so.

“I know so.

“Believe me, the challenge will not arise.

“Or are you expecting it to arise?

“Just believe me that it won’t arise.”

On if the merger requires that he and Obi should drop their presidential ambition, Abubakar told the BBC: “I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general elections that if PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it.

“As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it.

“But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party.”

Speaking on if Obi was chosen as the presidential flag bearer in such an alliance, the former Vice President said: “If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him.”

Also Read:

On the possibility of contesting in the 2027 elections, Abubakar said: “But that would depend on the decision of my party.

“I can’t make any categorical statement on that.

“It’s the duty of the party to decide on the way to go in the next election.”