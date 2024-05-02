I thought no man would marry me with a child, actress reveals why she hid 21-year-old son

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, has revealed why she kept her 21-year-old son, Ayomide Daniel, away from social media.

Ajao said the decision was taken even before she ventured into the movie industry, adding that it was supposed to stem off stigma attached to being a single mother.

“It was something I decided a long time ago before I even considered pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

“When I had him, I worried that no man would want to marry me with a child, so I decided to keep it private. I kept many aspects of my life out of the public eye, including my son,” the actress told Seun Oloketuyi in a recent interview.

The actress revealed further that she felt revealing her son might affect her chances of finding a partner.

The movie star, however, added that she eventually revealed her son’s existence to the public after being perceived as a “young girl” by her colleagues.

Recall that Ajao made headlines when controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was crowned the ‘best dressed female’ at her new movie premiere in March.

The public outcry that followed forced the actress to tender a public apology. She added that it was nothing but a publicity stunt.