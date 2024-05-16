Electricity Tariff: Senate halts adoption of report demanding suspension of implementation 

The Senate on Thursday put on hold the adoption of a report asking the National electricity regulatory commission to suspend the ongoing implementation of the multi-year tariff order (MYTO), 2024, over ongoing legal tussle over the matter.

NERC had approved over 200 percent upward review of the previous tariffs from N68/kWh to N225/kWh,

The Senate decided to stop the consideration of the report in order to allow for robust consultation with customers on the various bands on the cost of service.

The suspension of the consideration of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe-led committee on Power took place a few minutes after the 46 page report was submitted for consideration.

While presenting the report, Abaribe said, “That NERC suspends the ongoing implementation of the yearly tariff review to allow for robust consultation with customers.

“That NERC should hold the distributing companies (DisCos) accountable on key performance indicators, including customer sensitization. “

Other lawmakers expressed the urgent need to adopt the recommendations.

However, Chairman Senate committee on rules and business, Senator Titus Zam, as well as Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, raised objections over the adoption.

They asserted that the matter be stepped down, citing a pending case in court, necessitating the need to temporarily suspend further debate on the report.

It could be recalled that the Federal High court issued an order restraining the National Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Kano Electricity Distribution Company from implementing the new electricity tariff for Band A consumers.