Hajj 2024: First batch of Nigerian pilgrims arrives Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian flight, Flynas, which conveyed the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was confirmed in a press statement by the National Hajj Commission Media Coordinator, Madina, Suwaiba Ahmad, on Thursday.

Ahmad confirmed that the inaugural flight with 422 pilgrims from Kebbi State, North West Nigeria, landed at the Prince Mohammed Ibn Abdu-Aziz International Airport, Madina at 12am Nigerian time.

The flight departed Nigeria Wednesday afternoon, after the inaugural ceremony held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, (SABIA) Birnin Kebbi, with the Vice President, Kashim Shettima in attendance.

The NAHCON Media Coordinator said the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Mahmoud Lele Mohammed and the Consul General, Ambassador Ibrahim Sule Dan Agundi were at the airport to receive the pilgrims together with Madina Coordinator, liaison officer and some NAHCON staff.

While addressing the pilgrims, Ambassador Mahmoud Lele called on them to be law-abiding citizens and conduct themselves as good ambassadors of Nigeria.

On his part, the Consul General, Ambassador Sule Dan Agundi urged the Nigerian pilgrims to pray for the country and her leaders, as well as wished them Hajj Mabrur.

Also Read:

At the accommodation, the first batch of pilgrims for Hajj 2024 were welcomed with a grand ceremonial reception by the hotel management.

Meanwhile, after the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims, other two flights landed in Madina, carrying pilgrims from FCT and Nassarwa State.

Ahmad disclosed that as pilgrims are settling down, they are expected to visit the Prophet’s mosque and other historical places within the four days of their stay in Madina.