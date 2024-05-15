After paying Portable N1.5m, he refused to appear in my video — Chadreek + Video

An upcoming artist, Chadreek, has accused Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, of collecting N1.5 million from him without fulfilling the terms of the contract.

According to the upcoming artist, after collecting the agreed N1.5 million, Portable demanded for an additional N2 million.

Chadreek, who provided the teller evidence of the N1.5 million paid to Portable on a day he was also facing police probe for not paying a balance of N14 million for a Mercedes Benz he bought, said the Zazu crooner used an axe to chase him around when he demanded for a refund.

He said: “I Paid Portable N1.5Million to appear in My Music Video and he increased his rate to N3.5Million few hours later that I should send extra N2Million, I told him to refund my money and he said any money that enters his Account can’t be refunded then he carried Axe and started chasing me.”

Upcoming artist cries out after Portable collected 1.2 million for a video shoot but didn't show.



Esther Opay Adeboye Noodles The Place Amaechi Redeemed minister of Power Abuja Ilorin #DEagleOnline pic.twitter.com/i1BVIwy6Ku — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 15, 2024