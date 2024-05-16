Tinubu condoles with Governor Sanwo-Olu over passing of Deputy Chief of Staff

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to the family of the late Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Soyannwo.

President Tinubu described the passing of Soyannwo as deeply agonizing.

The President condoled with Governor Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet over this excruciating loss, noting the unalloyed bond both the Governor and the deceased shared.

The President urged the family of the beloved Deputy Chief of Staff to take solace in his legacy and assured them of his prayers and support in this moment of grief.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed.