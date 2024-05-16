Fubara: Nobody has monopoly of violence

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Thursday in the Elele area of the state vowed to ensure prudent management of the state’s revenue during his administration.

Fubara made the vow while declaring the commencement of construction of N80.3 billion 33.5-kilometre Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road dual carriageway and bridge project in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He assured the people that his government was dedicated to serving their interests and emphasised that no distraction would deter it from fulfilling that objective.

He said: “So, I assure you that every Kobo will be accounted for in Rivers State.

“We are people that are transparent, that are ready to serve in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Fubara expressed displeasure at recent attacks on his supporters by hoodlums allegedly backed by outgoing Local Government Council chairmen in the state.

He warned that those who attack innocent citizens in the name of politics would not be forgiven and would pay for their crimes.

He said: “It is unfortunate that after we inaugurated the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road project on Tuesday and left, some people went there and attacked our people.

“There is no need for that. Nobody has the monopoly on violence.

“I should even be the one to come out and shout that I will do this and that, but I have not done so because both sides (people) belong to me.

“So, I am advising those people who call themselves local government chairmen and that have a few days in office to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.”

The governor also highlighted the transient nature of political power and urged politicians to act with caution.

He added: “Politics will come and go, but we will still live our lives.

“If you deliberately hurt anybody because of expressing your useless support, nobody will forgive you.

“I have been the target of abuse as the governor who doesn’t know what to do with power.

“But have I said anything?

“So, I am begging everyone to conduct themselves properly because I do not want anything that will bring problem in this state.”

Regarding the project, Fubara explained that the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road and bridge project would be financed from the state’s Internal Generated Revenue.

He said 50 percent of the project cost has already been paid and assured that it would be completed within 24 months.

The governor said the contractor, Craneburg Construction Company, had affirmed to completing the project within the specified timeframe outlined in the contract agreement.

“We are constructing this road out of our genuine commitment to serve the people, not because we have any economic interest here,” he said.

Senator John Mbata, a former member, House of Representatives, praised the potential economic impact of the road when completed.

He applauded Fubara’s peaceful approach and leadership style of inclusiveness and consultation with all stakeholders in the state.

Mbata said: “We have moved away from the time when the governor of the state was seen as a god and demanded worship.

“We are now having a governor that has become a symbol and a rallying point for the people.”