Ayra Starr releases artwork, track list for ‘Sophomore Album’

Nigerian superstar and Mavins signee, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has released an artwork and tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21’.

Ayra took to her social media pages to surprise her fans with an artwork and tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album.

She said she looked like a bag of money as she snapped on the artwork.

The Grammy nominated singer noted that picturing in a highway setting while leaning on a vintage car made her look like a bag of money.

“Track list ‘The Year I Turned 21’ otherwise called ‘TYIT21’ is now available for preorder and will be released officially on May 31, 2024,” she wrote.

The music star already had the entire country anticipating her album, including fellow superstars such as Nigerian music star Wizkid, who reposted her artwork unveiling and showing support with a tag “Love it”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that album featured some heavyweights across different countries in the world like Nigeria’s Asake and Seyi Vibes, America’s Giveon and Coco Jones, and Brazil’s Anitta, amongst others.

Starr is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, who began a fashion career at the age of 16 with Quove Model Management before deciding to pursue a career in music.

After covering several songs by popular artists on Instagram, she posted her first original song on her page in December 2019.

The posting brought her to the attention of record executive Don Jazzy, who later signed her to his record label Marvin Record.

The singer later achieved mainstream international recognition in 2022, with the release of her song “Rush”.

The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it peaked at number 24.

The song earned Starr her first nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

With the song, Starr became the youngest African Female Artist to surpass 100 Million views on a single video on YouTube, and also the first to do so within five months.