Naira Abuse: Court fixes date as EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest, agree to settle out of court

In a recent development, socialite and nightlife promoter, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest and the EFCC have agreed to settle out of court.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed June 5 for report of settlement in the case against the celebrity bartender

Eagle Online reports that Cubana Chief Priest arrived at the federal high court, Ikoyi, Lagos, for the continuation of his alleged naira abuse trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on April 16 filed a case against Cubana on three counts of allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira notes during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Also Read:

He was arraigned the following day at the federal high court in Lagos and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Justice Kehinde Ogundare, thereafter granted him bail in the sum of N10 million with two responsible sureties in like sum, adding that the bail conditions must be perfected within seven days and adjourned to May 2 for continuation.

When the case was called on Thursday, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari appeared for the prosecution, while Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), announced appearance for the defendant .

In the charge, the defendant was said to have tampered with the funds in the denomination of N500, while dancing at the social event in Eko Hotels and Suites.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

The defence counsel, Mr. Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, informed the court that the parties were exploring a settlement and have applied that the matter be settled in pursuant to the provisions of Section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Ojukwu told the court that if the prosecution confirmed the position as true, there would be a need to apply for a withdrawal of the defence’s preliminary objection and allow for a reconciliation.

In response, the prosecutor confirmed the position as stated by the defence counsel and told the court that the application was still being considered.

Following the position, the defence counsel applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection since there was no objection from the prosecution and the court granted the same.

The court, consequently, adjourned the case until June 5, for the report of settlement.

It will be recalled that the EFCC had on April 5 secured the conviction of popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, on similar charges for which he was sentenced to six months imprisonment.