Ganduja: Court bars police from arresting APC Ward Officers

A High Court in Kano State on Friday granted an exparte order restraining the Nigeria Police from inviting, arresting, and harassing the All Progressives Congress ward officers behind the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The executives of Ganduje ward, Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State recently suspended Ganduje.

In a consolidated order granted by Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad on May 2, the court also restricted any attempt by the APC National Working Committee, state council of the party and APC acting National Chairman from using security operatives to arrest or detain the Ganduje ward executives pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

The exparte motion jointly filed by the Jafar Adamu and 10 others and Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani Barguma-led factional ward officers, through their counsel, Shamsu Jibrin, is seeking the protection of their fundamental human right as guaranteed by the constitution.

In the consolidated motion exparte dated April 29, the two affidavits: first, sworn to by the applicant (Jafar Adamu) suit no. K/M759/2024 and second suit no. K/M758/2024 sworn by applicants Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani Barguma).

The applicants are challenging the IGP, AIG Zone 1 Kano, Commissioner of Police Kano, APC, APC NWC, Kano APC State Council and Ganduje.

They are also seeking: “An interim order of injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents in the two consolidated suits, their officers, agents, privies, or any other officer serving under them from inviting, arresting, harassing or detaining the applicants in respect of the subject matter of the suit, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.

”It is further ordered that interim order for the motion on notice and all other processes in this suits shall be served on all the respondents, timeously and before the next adjourned date.

”The case adjourned until June 5 for hearing of the motion on notice.”