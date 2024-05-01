I stand with you in your struggle, Peter Obi tells Nigerian workers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigerian workers on the auspicious occasion of Workers’ Day held annually to celebrate the lifeblood of our country.

Obi, in an open letter to workers to mark the 2024 edition of Workers Day, commended Nigerian Workers for their resilience and doggedness in the quest to build a better Nigeria.

The Labour Party standard bearer assured Nigerian workers of his unwavering commitment to standing with them and identifying with their struggles for a better society.

He wrote: “As we come together to celebrate Workers’ Day, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and admiration for each and every one of you who continue to stand tall and steadfast in your commitment to building our great nation, even in the face of adversity and challenges.

“Today, as we honor the hard work, dedication, and resilience of workers across the country and beyond, I am reminded of the incredible strength and spirit that defines us as a people.

“Despite the countless obstacles and hurdles that may stand in our way, you, the backbone of our society, remain unwavering in your resolve to contribute to the growth and development of our beloved nation.

“From the bustling streets of Lagos to the serene villages of the North, from the bustling markets of Onitsha to the bustling ports of Port Harcourt, your labor forms the foundation upon which our nation stands.

“Whether you are toiling in the fields under the scorching sun or laboring in factories amidst the hum of machinery, your efforts are the lifeblood of our economy and the driving force behind our progress.

“But beyond the tangible contributions you daily make to our nation’s development, it is your unwavering patriotism, resilience, and determination that truly inspire us all.

“In the face of economic hardships, political uncertainties, and social injustices, you continue to stand your ground, holding fast to your belief in a brighter future for our country.

“I stand with you in solidarity, championing your cause and advocating for your rights. I recognize the sacrifices you make each and every day to provide for your families, support your communities, and contribute to the collective well-being of our nation.

“Today, as we celebrate Workers’ Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to one another and to the ideals of unity, justice, and equality for all.

“Let us take pride in our achievements, draw strength from our collective resilience, and rededicate ourselves to the noble cause of building a better, more prosperous Nigeria for generations to come.

“Lastly, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and admiration to each and every one of you for your unwavering dedication, patriotism, and sacrifice.

“Your labor is the cornerstone of our nation’s prosperity, and your contributions will forever be cherished and celebrated.

“Truly, as our anthem reaffirms, the labour of you our perpetual heroes shall indeed never be in vain. Happy Workers’ Day, my fellow compatriots!”