Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly robbing female students

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly robbed female students in Bosso Quarters, Minna.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shawulu Dan-Mamman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Minna.

The Commissioner said that the suspect, who resides at old Kwata area of Bosso in Minna, was arrested at about 3am on May 1, 2024 following a distress call of a robbery operation at the female hostel in Bosso, Minna.

He said that on arrival at the scene by the police patrol team, the suspect quickly fled and hid in the ceiling, where he was found and arrested.

Dan-Mamman said: “On his arrest, the following exhibits were recovered from the suspect: one sharp knife, seven mobile phones allegedly robbed from the students, two power banks, two ear-pods and a bag.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a notorious armed robber, who was identified to have perpetrated a similar act at Bosso campus second gate around February this year.”

According to the CP, the suspect is under investigation and will soon be transferred to SCID for further investigation and prosecution accordingly.