2027: Bode George, other Lagos PDP leaders meet

Elders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, including Chief Olabode George, have held a reconciliation meeting to strengthen the unity of the party in the state ahead of the 2027 general election.

At the Leaders and Elders Stakeholders’ Meeting held on Wednesday in Lagos, several party chieftains made commitments.

They emphasised the need for forgiveness and unity within the PDP to brighten the fortune of the party in the next general election.

Speaking, George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman and member of the party’s Board of Trustees, said the meeting was to discuss the future of the party and the present socio-economic challenges in the country.

He said: “Nigerians have seen the difference between the PDP and APC and, obviously, Nigerians are yearning for a return of PDP to set the country on the path of recovery.

“So, the honest question we should be asking ourselves today is: Where did we get it wrong?

“My appeal today is to all members, young and old, from the North to the South, that we have another golden opportunity, before the next elections in 2027, to bury our differences and put on our thinking caps.

“We should do everything humanly possible to ensure that the PDP does not go into the dustbin of history in 2027.

“God forbid this should happen to our party.

“So, this is the time for all elders and members of PDP to be concerned about the future of our great party.

“We should not allow the collective unity of this party to be fragmented.”

The former Military Administrator of Ondo State said unity within the party chapter and cooperation of members were key to future electoral victories in the state.

According to George, how the party collectively addresses the issues at stake will determine its fate in months and years to come.

He added: “It is our determination to ensure that the PDP returns to the Presidential Villa in Abuja and take over governance in Lagos State on May 29, 2027, but we can only do this if we are united, not divided.

“We are where we are today because of a self-inflicted crisis and now is the time reconciliation should be on top of our agenda.

“We should bury our Individual ambitions now and not allow the PDP to crumble.

“We have no choice than to put our house in order.

“We are brothers and sisters.

“So we should put on our thinking caps to achieve a collective goal.”

George said that Nigerians were waiting for PDP in 2027, “but we must put our house in order.

“This is the time to promote justice, fairness and equity in our party.”

The PDP leader recommended that zonal committees should go round the states and zones in the next six months to calm frayed nerves and encourage genuine reconciliation.

While saying that PDP was the only party that could save the state, George urged members not to allow any sentiment – ethnic or religious – to divide it.

Chief George added: “Unless we are united, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken, this party will be heading to disaster in 2027.

“If we want to win the 2027 gubernatorial election, in Lagos, then we must have a very strong, iron-clad and formidable PDP now and we should not allow ourselves to be divided.

“We must change the narrative now so that we don’t embark on a suicide mission, a self-destructive journey for our party in 2027.

“Lagos residents are waiting for us in 2027 to kick APC out of Alausa.”

While commending the convener of the meeting, Prince Tommy Ogungbe, George lauded PDP’s founding fathers such as Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Bola Ige, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Chief Sunday Awoniyi and Alhaji Bamanga Tukur for birthing the party and putting it on a strong foundation.

Speaking, Philip Aivoji, the Lagos State PDP Chairman and Chief Host, commended party leaders and elders.

He said the meeting would chart a road map for a stronger and more cohesive PDP in the state.

Urging all leaders to set aside their differences and work for the good of the party, Aivoji said that internal wrangling had plagued the party enough and hindered its progress.

In his welcome address, Ogungbe commended the party leaders and elders for attending the reconciliation meeting, saying their presence meant they were committed to the future of the party.

He noted that the performance of the party in 2023 was the worst in history and stressed the need to resolve all the issues ahead of 2027.

Ogungbe said: “We have never had it so bad since inception.

“There was a total breakdown of responsibilities and lack of unity among all tiers of our administrative structures were at disarray.

“This is among the major reasons why this stakeholders’ meeting is so necessary for leaders of the party in the state to come together and draw a road map for a bigger and stronger party that will be ready to wrestle people from the ruling party.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that PDP elders in attendance included Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, a BOT member, and Alhaji Mohammed Ashorobi, the first elected Lagos State PDP Chairman.

Other party chieftains in the state and local government areas also attended the meeting.