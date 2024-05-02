Sam, Nike Adeyemi celebrate 31st wedding anniversary in words, photos

The Senior Pastors of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastors Sam and Nike Adeyemi, on Tuesday marked their 31st wedding anniversary.

They marked the day with words and photographs on their social media pages, with Sam being the first to do so.

In a post on his X handle, with a photograph accompanying it, Sam wrote: “It’s 31 years since we each said ‘I do’, my beautiful Nike.

“It was beautiful then, and it’s more beautiful now.

“What a fruitful union God has given us, with amazing children and success in our work.

“You have been my best friend and companion, through thick and thin.

“You are beautiful in and out, and still make my heart skip a beat 🤩.

“Cheers to the next 31 enchanting years.

“I love you forever.

“Happy anniversary to us.”

Nike followed later.

She spoke specifically about the import of the photograph that accompanied her post on X.

She wrote: “It’s still you for me.

“Happy wedding anniversary to my best friend, my Sweetheart. 💕🎉

“I really like this photo taken recently, our eyes say a lot about our love that has stood the test of time, glory to God.

“May God’s love continue to be the banner over us and our children.

“Let’s keep going strong in life, love and destiny from glory to glory in Jesus Name💃🏽🕺🏽🥰.”