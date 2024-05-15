Tax is now Nigeria’s highest source of income – FG

The Federal Government has said that tax revenue is currently the nation’s highest source of income.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

She spoke at the 26th annual tax conference in Abuja with the theme: “Sustainable Tax Culture and Economic Roadmap for Nation Building.”

The conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria

Madein said due to the substantial revenue generated from taxes, members of the Federation Account Allocation Committee eagerly anticipate the monthly figures from the Federal Inland Revenue Service as these funds are crucial for distribution among the three tiers of government.

She said: “Tax revenue, as of today, is the highest source of revenue accruing to the federation.

“Therefore, at the Federation Account Allocation Committee meetings, we eagerly await the numbers coming from the FIRS because the performance keeps on increasing and brings succour to all tiers of government.

“Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to building a better future for all.

Also Read:

“Together we can harness the transformative power of taxation to create a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable world.

“Like I said earlier, at FAAC, we eagerly look forward to tax numbers because, at the moment, revenue from non-oil has been a great revenue source for the federation.

“Therefore, to tax practitioners, you are doing so well, but we need more of this to be able to deliver on all the areas that the citizens are looking forward to because for even infrastructure development, it is only through funds that we can get it done.”