AI: Kaduna, Google launch first Hausa learning series

A new initiative aimed at empowering women in Northern Nigeria through AI education has been launched.

The launch, by Google, was done in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government and Data Science Nigeria on Tuesday.

It introduced the AI for Beginners Learning Video Series.

This series presents Artificial Intelligence concepts in Hausa, making complex technology more accessible and culturally relevant for the region.

In Northern Nigeria, various challenges can impact access to tech education and career opportunities.

These include diverse socio-cultural dynamics, infrastructural limitations, and language barriers.

The AI for Beginners Learning Video Series, through its engaging animations and culturally relevant imagery, is designed to make complex digital concepts more accessible and relatable, fostering inclusivity and participation in the growing tech sector.

The launch event, held at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall in Kaduna, was a celebration of technology, education, and the immense potential of Northern Nigeria’s women.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, delivering a keynote address that underscored the government’s commitment to digital transformation and economic growth.

“AI is not just the future; it’s the present,” Governor Sani declared, adding: “By equipping our people, especially our women, with AI skills, we’re not only paving the way for a more prosperous and innovative Northern Nigeria, but also laying the foundation for Kaduna to become a thriving tech hub.”

“We believe that technology can be a powerful force for change and are committed to making learning resources available in local languages to empower more people,” said the Director of Google West Africa during the launch, adding: “This series marks a new milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance AI knowledge across Northern Nigeria, fostering a broader understanding and application of AI technologies that drive innovation and create new job opportunities.”

“By making AI education accessible in Hausa, we’re opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and social impact,” added Dr. Bayo Adekanbi, CEO/Founder of Data Science Nigeria. “These women are the future leaders and innovators of Northern Nigeria, and AI is the tool that can amplify their potential.”

The event also featured speeches from representatives of NITDA and the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, who underscored the national significance of the initiative and the government’s support for fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem.

The AI for Beginners Learning Video Series is now available on YouTube via the Data Science Nigeria platform, on the NITDA education portal, and for download.

To further aid in accessibility, the series has also been deployed on USB drives for distribution and direct peer-to-peer copy at all primary and secondary schools, including public video content copying centres across Kaduna State.