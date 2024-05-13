Breaking: Fubara to probe Wike’s administration

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has made known his intention to probe the administration of his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He said this during the inauguration of Dagogo Iboroma (SAN) as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The new appointee was screened and confirmed by the three-member Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

In his speech at Iboroma’s swearing-in, Governor Fubara charged Iboroma to quickly set up a panel of inquiry to look into the activities of the state government in the last eight years.