A tribute to a man of unparalleled elegance, grace and spiritual distinction, His Eminence Primate Solomon Niran Aluko, JP, by Olukayode Ajulo

It is with profound sorrow but gratitude to the Almighty that I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of the illustrious His Eminence Primate Niran Aluko, JP. His unmatched elegance, grace, and spiritual distinction have left an indelible mark not only on my own life and endeavors but on the lives of countless individuals.

Primate Solomon Niran Aluko, a man of extraordinary accomplishments as a revered business magnate, prophet, and philanthropist, embodied the very essence of entrepreneurial fervor, spiritual enlightenment, and selfless benevolence.

Our paths intertwined during the formative years of my legal career, when he bestowed upon me the great honor of handling the corporate matters of incorporating his proposed Micro Finance Bank and changing of the names of his church, the revered Cherubim & Seraphim Aladura Church in Alausa, Ikeja. I shall forever be indebted to him for granting me the privilege of being his esteemed counsel, a validation that not only bolstered my confidence but also paved the way for unparalleled triumphs.

With his unending sundry briefs, I embarked on numerous journeys to the United Kingdom, where, despite his humble origins as an Oshomalo Ijesha man, he consistently ensured that I traversed the skies in the lap of luxury, aboard business class flights. Through this, he instilled within me an unwavering appreciation for excellence and refinement.

Primate Aluko possessed an unparalleled mastery of strategy, and his acumen in matters of commerce served as a wellspring of inspiration. His narratives, recounting his humble beginnings as a taxi driver, a motor park unionist, and a gardener in the State House, as well as his ascent from adversity to prominence, his privileged insight into the private lives of General Gowon and General Obasanjo, and the profound bond he shared with them, stand as a testament to his proximity to power and the benevolence of the Almighty in his life.

Beyond his remarkable achievements, he exemplified kindness and compassion, treating me as a cherished son. Entrusting me with the sacred duty of safeguarding one of his beloved daughters in Abuja and proposing an Honorary Chieftaincy title for my humble self in his ancestral home of Iyinta-Ijesha, Oyo State, were gestures that shall forever hold a special place in my heart.

The impact he had on my legal practice was immeasurable, and through his recommendations, I became a trusted legal advisor to both influential figures and humble Ilesa taxi drivers in Abuja, a privilege that I shall forever hold in the highest regard.

I recall a poignant occasion when he insisted that I meet one of his esteemed business associates, arranging for me to travel from Ikeja to Ikoyi aboard a Chaverton’s chopper! His contributions to my personal growth and professional success are beyond measure, and I shall forever remain grateful for the precious moments we shared.

As I bid farewell to this extraordinary luminary, I implore that his legacy continues to ignite the flames of inspiration for generations to come. May his soul find eternal serenity, and may his memory forever grace the lives of those fortunate enough to have known him.

Farewell, dear Baba Solomon Niran Aluko. Your existence was a divine blessing, and your memory shall forever be cherished as a priceless treasure.

Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, OON, esteemed Attorney General of Ondo State.