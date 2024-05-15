NiMET lament 45 months unpaid arrears, threatens to  strike Monday

The staff of Nigeria Meteorology Agency have been directed to embark on a strike action on Monday, May 20, 2024 due to management’s failure to address 45 months of minimum wage arrears and consequential adjustments for its staff members.

The directive was given in a letter dated May 14th, 2024, by Aviation unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employee Association of Nigeria, the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations and Technical and Recreational Employees.

The union, represented by the three General Secretaries: Ocheme Aba, Abdulrasaq Seidu, and Waheed Sikiru, wrote a letter addressed to NiMET’s Director General, Prof Charles Anosike, with the subject line ‘Re: Failure to Pay 45-Month Arrears of Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment—14 days ultimatum.’

It was learnt that the ultimatum had been issued, and management responded with what seemed like a compromise: paying off the 45 months of arrears in installments.

Reacting to the development, the union also expressed their dismay that the agency’s staff has been awaiting the palliative payments sanctioned by the Federal Government since October 2023, adding that the 25-35 per cent salary increase has not been implemented for them, alongside NiMET’s exclusion from receiving Peculiar Allowances.

The letter partly reads, “The above catalogue of woes, and others unmentioned confirm that NiMET Staff have been consigned to the lin bin of abject poverty – worse than any existing aviation establishment.

“In our considered view, it is inhuman on the part of management to be forborne with these conditions and irresponsible on the part of unions to tolerate this situation for this long.

“Furthermore, our Unions through a joint letter dated 4, April 2024, did request for review of the outdated conditions of service. To date the management has deemed our Unions unfit for any response.

“Therefore, this letter serves as notice to the management of NiMET that the staff members of the agency are, by a copy of this letter, directed to withdraw all services with effect from Monday, May 20, 2024, unless and until the outstanding 42 months arrears of consequential adjustment is fully liquidated.

“NIMET Salary structure is adapted to an appropriate Federal Government approved structure and all accruable payments liquidated, Management commences review of the outdated CoS with our Unions with a definite timeline for delivery and actualisation.”