Minimum Wage: Senate, NCWS seek inclusion of house helps

The Senate and the National Council for Women Society are seeking the inclusion of domestic servants in the proposed N70,000 National Minimum Wage.

This was disclosed at a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity on Monday.

The public hearing in Abuja, was on: “A bill for an Act to Provide for Domestication and Registration of Domestic Workers and Employers in Nigeria.”

The representative of Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, as well as the Acting National President of NCWS, Geraldeen Etuk, especially argued for the inclusion of domestic servants in the proposed National Minimum Wage law and asserted that part of the provisions to be embedded in the bill is the inclusion of domestic workers (housemaid or servants) in the proposed N70,000 National Minimum Wage Law for implementation by all employers.

“As a member of this committee, I feel strongly that part of the provisions to be included in this bill is to include the domestic workers, be it housemaid or servants, in the proposed N70,000 National Minimum Wage Law,” Senator Izunaso said.

He added: “As N70,000 is being planned to be the lowest wage for the lowest public workers, so should be the case for the least domestic workers.

“We are going to put it in the bill for implementation by all employers.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Diket Plang, also noted that an agency will be set up for implementation of the proposed law.

The operations, Plang said, will be driven by the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

