Former President Buhari buried in Daura amid prayers, tributes

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest on Tuesday evening in his Daura residence in Katsina State in a solemn ceremony that drew dignitaries from across the nation and beyond.

His body was committed to Mother Earth at about 5:50 p.m. following Islamic funeral rites attended by President Bola Tinubu, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Niger Republic Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, family members, top government officials, and dignitaries.

Buhari had passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London at the age of 82, following a brief illness.

His remains were received in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu.

The body arrived in Daura at approximately 4:33 p.m. in a military ambulance.

It was accompanied by President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, businessman Aliko Dangote, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other dignitaries.

Muhammadu Buhari was born on December 17, 1942, to Adamu and Zulaiha Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

He belonged to the Fulani ethnic group and was a devout Muslim.

He joined the Nigerian Army and rose to the rank of Major General.

Buhari became Nigeria’s military Head of State following a coup on December 31, 1983, and led the country until August 27, 1985.

In 1994, Buhari was appointed Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) by the Sani Abacha administration, overseeing infrastructure projects funded by oil revenues.

After three failed attempts at the presidency, Buhari won the 2015 presidential election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was re-elected in 2019.

He was married to Aisha Buhari and had several children.

Buhari, known for his austere lifestyle, maintained a reserved and disciplined public persona throughout his life.

