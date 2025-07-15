Peter Obi’s exit from ADC could end his political career — Youth Vanguard

The Youth Vanguard of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State that exiting the party if he does not get the presidential ticket for the 2027 elections could end his career.

The ADC Youth Vanguard made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in the early hours of Tuesday and signed by Comrade Abayomi Bello.

The statement, titled: “Why Peter Obi Threatening to Exit ADC Could End His Political Career,” said: “In the light of reports that Mr. Peter Obi is considering leaving the ADC coalition should he not secure the presidential ticket, we will like to warn that if this truly represents his thinking, the move could mark the end of his political trajectory.

“We doubt that Mr. Tanko actually has Peter Obi’s mandate to say what he said. We believe that Mr. Obi has cultivated a public image rooted in principle, youth empowerment, and nation-first politics. Therefore, walking away from a coalition because of personal ambition contradicts the very foundation of his appeal.

“With a history of multiple party changes—from APGA to PDP to Labour—and now potentially another exit, Nigerians may begin to see Mr. Obi not as a visionary reformer, but as yet another self-interested politician.

“Coalitions require patience, negotiation, and compromise. If Mr. Obi departs the ADC coalition prematurely, he risks losing the trust of allies, alienating key stakeholders, and frustrating a youth base already disillusioned by fragmented opposition.

“Rather than exit, Mr. Obi has an opportunity to lead from within—by mentoring new leaders, influencing policy direction, and building long-term political structures. That is how legacies are built. Anything else could spell political isolation.”

