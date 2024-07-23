Dangote: NNPCL officials have plant in Malta, bring in substandard products into Nigeria with fake certificates + Video

The Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has alleged that some officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited have a blending plant in Malta from where they bring in poor quality products into Nigeria with fake certificates.

Dangote made the allegation when he appeared before the House of Representatives on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “Some of the terminals, some of the NNPC people and some traders have opened a blending plant somewhere off Malta

“We all know these areas.

“We know what they are doing.”

On the diesel from his refinery, Dangote said what he produces locally at 650 parts per million and 700 ppm is of better quality than the ones imported.

Dangote said many vehicle issues can be traced back to the “substandard” imported fuel and not the one from his refinery.

He urged the leadership of the House of Representatives to set up an independent committee to verify the quality of petrol available at filling stations.

He said: “I want you to set up a committee that will come with every representative headed by your chosen Honourable Members to come and lead in taking samples from filling stations because I must tell you today that all the test certificates that people are busy floating around, where are the labs?

“Even if they have the labs, I can tell you they are fake certificates.

“The real one that you now know that they are right is to take from the filling station and also come and take from our production line.

“Now, you will be able to tell Nigerians that this is it.”

