Etteh reacts to Gov. Eno’s support for Tinubu, Akpabio

Member representing Eket/Onna/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Okpolupm Etteh, has applauded the recent decision by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, describing it as a bold and courageous endorsement.

Eno, who is a governor of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. recently declared support for President Tinubu.

He spoke during the official flag-off of the 65km, three-lane dual carriageway section of the highway project in Nsit-Antai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“Let me end by assuring our people-loving president that we will stand by him. He deserves to complete his eight years in office. He cannot start this work and abandon it. Someone else may not finish it with the same passion.” Eno had stated.

Reacting in a personally signed statement released to the press on Wednesday, Etteh said the endorsement is a reflection of the governor’s deep commitment to the peace, unity, and sustainable development of the State.

He said, “Governor Eno’s recent public declaration of support for Tinubu is a courageous endorsement that reflects a deep commitment to the peace, unity, and sustainable development of Akwa Ibom State.

“This deliberate alignment with the central government represents a bold, pragmatic, and visionary step that transcends partisan lines.

“It is a clear demonstration of the governor’s unwavering commitment to the unity, progress, and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State and her people.”

Etteh, who is a Chieftain of PDP in State commended the state governor for recognizing the strategic importance of building synergy with the Tinubu-led administration, emphasizing that such collaboration is vital for for unlocking federal opportunities to fast-track infrastructure, social services, and economic growth in the state.

“Your statesmanship sends a strong message of maturity in governance and deep concern for the welfare of our citizens.

“This posture inspires optimism that Akwa Ibom will benefit immensely from greater synergy with the Federal Government, particularly as our illustrious son occupies the No. 3 position in this government.” he added

The federal lawmaker also praised Governor Eno’s inclusion of a son of the state and the current President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his political alignment.

He described the gesture as not only symbolic but a demonstration of goodwill and unity among Akwa Ibom’s political leadership at the national level.

“Your support for Senator Akpabio is a reaffirmation of the value of homegrown leadership and collective responsibility in the pursuit of a better future for Akwa Ibom,” Etteh added.

Etteh pledged his unwavering solidarity and continued partnership with Governor Eno in the collective effort to drive the development of Akwa Ibom, expressing gratitude for the governor’s willingness to place the interest of the state above partisan boundaries.

