Court orders EFCC to release Achimugu within 24 hours

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to, within 24 hours, release the socialite and businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, also directed that parties in the suit, especially the EFCC, should report to the court on May 2.

He said this was to give an update on compliance to the order of the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that the operatives of the EFCC arrived at the court with Achimugu on Wednesday as ordered by the court.

Achimugu, who was sandwiched by two female EFCC’s officers, arrived in court at about 11:35am.

Justice Ekwo had, on Monday, ordered the industrialist, alleged to have fled the country, to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The judge, who gave the order in a short ruling, also ordered the EFCC, upon the appearance of Achimugu at its office, to return with her to court on Wednesday for report.

Achimugu was, however, arrested by the EFCC on her arrival at the Nnanmdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the United Kingdom on Tuesday at about 5am and kept in custody.

Post Views: 9