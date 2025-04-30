Six rescued as Army foils kidnap attempt in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have thwarted a kidnap attempt and rescued six victims along the Wukari-Kente road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation, carried out on April 27, 2025, followed a distress call from the Executive Chairman of Wukari LGA alerting security forces to an attack on travellers in the area.

Troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base Wukari were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni.

“Responding swiftly, the troops launched a prompt rescue operation to the area and rescued the victims unhurt,” the statement read.

On arriving at the scene, troops found a white Toyota Hilux vehicle with a flat tyre abandoned by the roadside.

“Shortly after, six individuals emerged from the nearby bush, unharmed, and identified themselves as the occupants of the vehicle,” the army said.

The victims explained they were travelling from Yola to Lafia when gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers or armed robbers, ambushed them from the rear.

They abandoned their vehicle and fled into the bush for safety.

After ensuring the area was secure, the soldiers assisted in replacing the damaged tyre and escorted the travellers until they were safely back on their journey.

Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, lauded the troops for their swift response and professionalism.

He reiterated the brigade’s commitment to protecting lives and property across Taraba State.

Brig. Gen. Uwa also urged residents to support security efforts by providing timely and credible intelligence.

“We remain resolute in our mission to ensure peace and security across Taraba State and its environs,” he assured.

