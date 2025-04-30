NAFDAC unveils mobile technology tools to combat fake drugs in Northeast

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has launched innovative mobile technologies aimed at combating counterfeit drugs in the North-East region of Nigeria.

At a two-day sensitisation workshop in Gombe, stakeholders from various healthcare sectors were introduced to the “Scan 2 Verify” and “Green Book App” tools designed to authenticate medicines and ensure public safety.

Speaking on Wednesday, NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, reassured participants that all drugs registered by NAFDAC are safe and available only through legitimate outlets.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director of Post-Marketing Surveillance, Bitrus Fraden, further explained that the Green Book App serves as a digital registry listing certified medicines approved by the agency.

“Users can quickly verify a drug’s authenticity, with any product not listed being deemed counterfeit,” she said.

The workshop, which targeted key stakeholders, including pharmaceutical vendors, medical doctors, and healthcare professionals, harped on the need to adopt the technologies to ensure only genuine medicines reach consumers.

Participants such as patent medicine dealers and shop owners praised NAFDAC for the timely initiative.

Yakubu Yusuf and Hauwa Musa, participants at the workshop, described the training as a significant step toward resolving the challenges of counterfeit drugs.

NAFDAC also emphasised its ongoing efforts to shut down counterfeit drug markets in Lagos, Onitsha, and other parts of the country, reaffirming its commitment to public health and safety.

The agency highlighted the importance of public awareness in the fight against fake drugs, urging individuals to verify medicines before use and make informed health choices.

