Police train officers on cybersecurity, anti-corruption in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has launched a specialised capacity-building training programme for officers and personnel of its Criminal Investigation Department.

The training, which began on Tuesday, April 29, is part of a broader directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to equip police personnel with specialised skills essential for effective investigation and prosecution.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Kano State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the training is a renewed effort to strengthen professionalism and efficiency in investigative policing.

He added that the initiative aims to create a well-trained and motivated police force capable of tackling modern-day security challenges.

Key presentations at the training included “Eliminating Corruption in the NPF,” delivered by Assistant Commissioner of Police CID, ACP Muhammad Wada Jarma; “Extortion and Other Unethical Conduct,” by ACP Mohammed B. Suleiman of the X-Squad; and “Cyber-security Awareness,” presented by Mr. Jessy John from the Cyber-Safe Youth Initiative Organization.

The sessions highlighted the importance of integrity, professionalism, and digital security awareness in modern policing.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, praised the resource persons and urged the officers to take full advantage of the opportunity to enhance their investigative skills.

“This is not only a chance to learn but to refresh your knowledge and embrace new developments in the field,” CP Bakori said.

During the event, CP Bakori was honoured with an award by the Cyber-Safe Youth Initiative for his outstanding efforts in promoting digital security within the force.

He dedicated the award to the hardworking officers and men of the Command, stating, “This award will further motivate our resolve to confront emerging security challenges and reinforce our commitment to protecting citizens in the digital age.”

He added that similar training initiatives would be held periodically across all departments to adapt to the dynamic nature of policing in today’s society.

The command emphasised that through such initiatives, it seeks to boost the investigative capacity of its officers, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure environment for all residents.

