Governor Eno hints on plans to leave PDP

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has hinted at a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after openly questioning the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a platform for his political aspirations beyond 2027.

Speaking at a constituency outreach meeting on Tuesday in Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area, the governor likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft, suggesting he might consider boarding a “different plane” to reach his political destination.

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” Eno asked, addressing a mammoth crowd at the Town Square meeting for the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over internal disunity and instability within the PDP, exacerbated by recent defections, including that of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC.

Despite raising concerns about the PDP’s direction, Governor Eno called on his supporters to remain committed to the goals of his administration, emphasizing that service delivery remains his top priority.

As part of the engagement, the governor distributed empowerment packages to more than 400 constituents.

The distribution included Traders and Farmers Grants, substantial MSME funding, and equipment support.

Specifically, 154 traders received grants, 116 farmers were supported, four individuals received N5 million each for business development, and 131 benefitted from equipment support.

In his remarks, Governor Eno urged beneficiaries to utilize the funds responsibly and cautioned against investing in Ponzi schemes or other non-productive ventures.

He said: “We need to meet with the people from time to time to see them. It’s not only during elections that we should come to see our people.

“We also have to come and see you in the course of governance, to check your wellbeing, to listen to you, tell you what we have done, and what we are planning to do.

“This is the fourth federal constituency we have visited, we have six more to go and we will finish all in time for the budget department to capture the needs in the 2026 budget.

“We will go through your requests and tell you the ones we have decided to do, based on available funds. We might not be able to do all, but whatever is left we will add to subsequent budgets.

“We will always work with the people because this government is of the people, for the people, and by the people.”

