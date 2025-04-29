Ace comedian, Okey Bakkasi, becomes king of his community

Nigeria’s ace comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, has become the king of his community.

Okey Bakkasi confirmed the development on his social media handles on Monday, with congratulatory messages pouring in immediately.

He is not the monarch of Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Mbaise, Imo State.

He shall be addressed as HRH Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, Okwa II of Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community, Ahiazu Mbaise.

Also Read

Okey Bakkasi wrote: “Special thanks to the entire UMUIHUOCHA AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY….a new beginning.

“#Umuihuocha.”

Those who have congratulated the former Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment to the Imo State Governor included Alibaba, Nigerian musician Kcee, Yaw, Acapella, and Frank Edoho.

Post Views: 25